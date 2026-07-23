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Apple Pie Anyone by debraellen
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Apple Pie Anyone

The 23rd was my husband’s birthday. He doesn’t like his picture taken. Didn’t get a picture taken for today. Was looking thru some old pictures and ran across this one taken on a grocery shopping trip.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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