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Around & Around by debraellen
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Around & Around

No neat sayings. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Woke up to the pitter patter of rain. Thought this would make a neat picture. So I took it!
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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