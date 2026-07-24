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21 / 365
Around & Around
No neat sayings. Ceiling fan in bedroom. Woke up to the pitter patter of rain. Thought this would make a neat picture. So I took it!
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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DebraEllen
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@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2026 9:31am
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Tags
“ceiling
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fans”
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