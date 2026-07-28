Previous
Mysterious by debraellen
25 / 365

Mysterious

Went for a walk. Saw this and took the shot. Do you know what it is?
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact