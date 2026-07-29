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Gate Panels by debraellen
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Gate Panels

I thought this looked cool. For now these are extras.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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