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Fresh Home Grown Tomatoes by debraellen
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Fresh Home Grown Tomatoes

While it was hot outside, eating a fresh homegrown tomato sounded so good. And it was!
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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