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Husband’s Farm Truck by debraellen
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Husband’s Farm Truck

Wife driving 🤓
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

DebraEllen

ace
@debraellen
Today is tomorrow’s memory. I wrote that down one morning and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. I’m Debra Ellen. I live on a farm, drive...
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