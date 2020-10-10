Previous
Finishing touches to bedroom decorating by debs365project
2 / 365

Finishing touches to bedroom decorating

Found this lovely sepia pic of my husband aged approximately 8yes. Fits nicely in my scheme
10th October 2020

Debbie

@debs365project
