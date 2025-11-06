IMG_3465 coffee by debvdb
1 / 365

IMG_3465 coffee

Coffee on a warm sunny November morning
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Deb VDB

@debvdb
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great first photo Welcome to 365
November 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact