IMG_20210201_114237 by dee12
8 / 365

IMG_20210201_114237

Went on a 3 and half mile walk. Went in local gardens and walk around town . It is grey sky and 4 degrees .
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Dee P

@dee12
