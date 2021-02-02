Sign up
9 / 365
IMG_20210202_201010
Our choir online today we sang You never walk alone . To remember Sir Captain Tom Moore who died today of Covid 19 .age 100. A hero .
2nd February 2021
2nd Feb 21
Dee P
@dee12
Tags
hero
