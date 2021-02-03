Previous
IMG_20210203_111850 by dee12
IMG_20210203_111850

We went up the local market to buy fruit and vegetables. Had a ballet class then went for a walk in the rain . Photo of reflect ion of tree in the pond in the public Gardens.
3rd February 2021

Dee P

@dee12
