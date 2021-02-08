Previous
IMG_20210208_130724 by dee12
15 / 365

IMG_20210208_130724

Been out for a walk in the snow . Main roads slushy. Amazing snowy scenes ,about 3inches .deep Been snowing for 2 days .
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Dee P

@dee12
