IMG_20210210_202853 by dee12
17 / 365

IMG_20210210_202853

My bear is a trauma bear for children in my local hospital . Very scary. Car broke down today and son was going to borrow it . Think it is starter motor . Snow melting away . Sunny with blue sky but only 1 degre
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Dee P

@dee12
