Previous
Next
IMG_20210214_094449 by dee12
21 / 365

IMG_20210214_094449

Valentine Day. Bacon sandwich in bed . Yum . What a treat . Home made card for Colin as shielding. Present for me Weston vintage cider. Colin Adnams bitter .
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Dee P

@dee12
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise