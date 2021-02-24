Previous
IMG_20210224_125513 by dee12
IMG_20210224_125513

Went to local nature reserve. Phyllis Currie near Braintree Essex. Beautiful sunny day. Fed the ducks and sat on a bench watching the world go by .
Dee P

