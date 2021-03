IMG_202

Joined March knitting thon . Fundraising for Arthritis. Got £55 so far . Today was a 12 hour knitting challenge . Started at 10-11. Then had a signing Zoom meeting.Started again at 12 and finished at 23-00. Knitted a pair of mice mittens for my grandson. One completed heart and 2 hearts to stitch together. The hearts are going to intensive care unit at Bristol . An intensive care patient has one heart along with a poem and the other goes to the person left at home .it is a link and comfort.