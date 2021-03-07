IMG_20210307_122941

Previous
My husband went shopping. He bought me lots of lovely presents . Vintage cider. Jelly sweets ,pastille sweets and beautiful daffodils. So lovely. In the afternoon did my zoom meeting learning how to read music .Sunny. but cold .
