IMG_20210311_190440 by dee12
46 / 365

IMG_20210311_190440

My sister sent me some home made butterscotch. Yum . Memories of making it when I was small . Today ,Windy and sun between showers .Had walk to public Gardens.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Dee P

@dee12
