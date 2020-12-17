Apartment living escape

Ok, so I might not be up for the whole 365 a foto a day project, but here's a start.
Apartment living has brought home to me how much we depend on the countryside around us.
I do miss my stream, the ducks (not the fights) the trees, the fantails., the herb and veggie garden........not the lawn mowing and picking up cabbage tree leaves tho. That's a tree definitely not going into the garden plan for No 26 Irvine Street!
So here I am, way out in the countryside, wondering if I had enough petrol left to glide into the last fuel pump I saw about 30km's ago!!!
But this gem of a discovery was very worthwhile, even if it's only an iphone shot.
Happy result!