Apartment living escape

Ok, so I might not be up for the whole 365 a foto a day project, but here's a start.

Apartment living has brought home to me how much we depend on the countryside around us.

I do miss my stream, the ducks (not the fights) the trees, the fantails., the herb and veggie garden........not the lawn mowing and picking up cabbage tree leaves tho. That's a tree definitely not going into the garden plan for No 26 Irvine Street!

So here I am, way out in the countryside, wondering if I had enough petrol left to glide into the last fuel pump I saw about 30km's ago!!!

But this gem of a discovery was very worthwhile, even if it's only an iphone shot.

Happy result!