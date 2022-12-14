Previous
Winter Band Concert by deemaf
Winter Band Concert

It's been MANY years since I went to a school band concert, and at the time I was always a performer. This time I got to be a proud parent (adjacent). My good friend's daughter was so great! ❤️
