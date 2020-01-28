Previous
Свет АУРУС by deewish
Свет АУРУС

Мой основной рабочий ПК.
Gigabyte B450 Aorus Elite,
OctalCore AMD Ryzen 7 2700, 3517 MHz,
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 ГБ
NIKOLAI M

@deewish
