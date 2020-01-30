Previous
Next
Поверхностное натяжение by deewish
3 / 365

Поверхностное натяжение

Мыльный пузырь существует потому, что поверхность любой жидкости имеет некоторое поверхностное натяжение, которое делает поведение поверхности похожим на поведение чего-нибудь эластичного.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

NIKOLAI M

@deewish
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise