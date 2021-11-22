Previous
Day 45 by dei365
43 / 365

Day 45

Snap of flowers purchased for my mom.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Deeeedraaaa

ace
@dei365
🌲 Hobbyist located in Oregon, USA
Mags ace
Beautiful and so thoughtful of you!
November 24th, 2021  
