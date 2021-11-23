Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
44 / 365
Pumpkin Bread Still Life
I bought a boom arm for my tripod and figured out how to use the Canon EOS app today. I spent way more time trouble-shooting than I would like to admit. In the end, success. I am very happy with this image.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Deeeedraaaa
ace
@dei365
🌲 Hobbyist located in Oregon, USA
44
photos
10
followers
19
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
23rd November 2021 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
self-portrait
,
natural light
,
still life
,
low key
,
window light
,
food photography
Mags
ace
Very nice and well done!
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close