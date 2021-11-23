Previous
Pumpkin Bread Still Life by dei365
44 / 365

Pumpkin Bread Still Life

I bought a boom arm for my tripod and figured out how to use the Canon EOS app today. I spent way more time trouble-shooting than I would like to admit. In the end, success. I am very happy with this image.
23rd November 2021

Deeeedraaaa

ace
@dei365
🌲 Hobbyist located in Oregon, USA
12% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice and well done!
November 24th, 2021  
