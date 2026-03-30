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Lyme Regis 🇬🇧 by dekon
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Lyme Regis 🇬🇧

It was bright sunny day ( but still cold), so my wife and me went to one of our favourite places…Lyme Regis, and I tried out my new and first ever camera! I think I will upload for the next couple days of today photos of Lyme Regis.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Ade

@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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