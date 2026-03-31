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The mighty Alfie
The mighty Alfie enjoyed nice afternoon after long nap. Now he is set Naughty mode: on
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Ade
@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
DC-S9
Taken
30th March 2026 9:02am
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#chihuahua
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