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Meet Alfie our model of the day.
Apologies in advance, since I don’t have a human model, so Alfie ( I am sure he is not happy about it) will be my model for practicing portrait.
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Ade
@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
DC-S9
Taken
6th April 2026 9:51am
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#portrait
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