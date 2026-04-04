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Meet Alfie our model of the day. by dekon
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Meet Alfie our model of the day.

Apologies in advance, since I don’t have a human model, so Alfie ( I am sure he is not happy about it) will be my model for practicing portrait.
4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Ade

@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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