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Cricket St Thomas Hotel by dekon
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Cricket St Thomas Hotel

I was practicing landscape and I went to the hotel where I work. And here’s the photo
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Ade

@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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