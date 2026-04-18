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19 / 365
Sunset
I love sunset ( and sunrise if I can wake up early 😁)
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Ade
@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
19
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Album
365
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iPhone 12
Taken
18th April 2026 8:09pm
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