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Sunny morning by dekon
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Sunny morning

They say will be warmer days in the next few days.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

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@dekon
I am a beginner photographer from UK ( originally from Indonesia ), My goal is to become a better photographer and in the future, will...
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