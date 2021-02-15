Sign up
48 / 365
Day 46 Leaf
Clos up of decaying leaf outside the flat today
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
moni kozi
Look at those textures! Great detail.
Eye of the beholder challenge has recently started
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44692/eye-of-the-beholder-129
if you wish to tag this.
February 15th, 2021
Eye of the beholder challenge has recently started https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44692/eye-of-the-beholder-129 if you wish to tag this.