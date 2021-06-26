Sign up
26June Walkden Monument
This stone monument was originally on the centre of a roundabout in the middle of a junction of main roads between Manchester and Blackpool and Worsley to Bolton.Thhe monument was moved longside the church when road improvements msde it necessary
26th June 2021
moni kozi
Greatly captured and rendered in b&w
June 26th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
too bad no one builds like this anymore!
June 26th, 2021
Yoland
ace
I like it in b&w, great that they moved it rather than destroying it.
June 26th, 2021
