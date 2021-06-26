Previous
26June Walkden Monument by delboy207
26June Walkden Monument

This stone monument was originally on the centre of a roundabout in the middle of a junction of main roads between Manchester and Blackpool and Worsley to Bolton.Thhe monument was moved longside the church when road improvements msde it necessary
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
moni kozi
Greatly captured and rendered in b&w
June 26th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
too bad no one builds like this anymore!
June 26th, 2021  
Yoland ace
I like it in b&w, great that they moved it rather than destroying it.
June 26th, 2021  
