Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 416
Coffee
Well it was
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
524
photos
24
followers
25
following
113% complete
View this month »
409
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
Latest from all albums
411
107
412
108
413
414
415
416
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
8th March 2022 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-coffee2
moni kozi
ace
Yes, quite a sad sight :D I am sad when I take the cup to y mouth and it is empty. Just as I am over happy when I find my cup somewhere and there's still one sip.
March 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close