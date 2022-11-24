Previous
Raindrops in a puddle by delboy207
Photo 612

Raindrops in a puddle

From the bedroom window
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
What a great combination of circles and squares and the organic shape of the puddle itself. Awesome combination.
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 24th, 2022  
