Photo 612
Raindrops in a puddle
From the bedroom window
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
2
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
24th November 2022 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
What a great combination of circles and squares and the organic shape of the puddle itself. Awesome combination.
November 24th, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 24th, 2022
