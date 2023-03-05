Previous
Next
Portrait on Brick by delboy207
Photo 697

Portrait on Brick

Painted in brickwork inthe Northern Quarter
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice job!
March 5th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! Awesome mural. (I love those artists) And a great decision to capture it in b&w.
March 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise