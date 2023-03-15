Sign up
Photo 703
Mallard
Acrylics at Art Club this week - this famus old steam locostill holds the world speed record for steam I believe.
Haven't posted for afew days due to my caring duties after my wife had a fall
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
0
1
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
891
photos
20
followers
28
following
192% complete
View this month »
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
15th March 2023 5:57pm
