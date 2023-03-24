Previous
Next
Evening sky by delboy207
Photo 707

Evening sky

Still getting to know the 60mm macro.
This is using the lens for landscape type shot
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise