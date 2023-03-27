Previous
Tulip by delboy207
Tulip

This elegant bud opened up later will try to shoot again when it does that tomorrow
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Lesley ace
Beautiful
March 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one Del
March 27th, 2023  
