22 June :2

22 June
Tried the 30mm macro on the EPL8 today.Its certainly a different experience without a viewfinder.Found I couldn't keep it steady enogh so bumped ISO up to 640
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Nice result
June 22nd, 2023  
