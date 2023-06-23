Previous
Levitation by delboy207
Photo 797

Levitation

It might be my eyes but I just thought this baseplate seemed to be hovering
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise