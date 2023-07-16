Previous
16 July by delboy207
Photo 820

16 July

Still practising with the Pentacon vintage lens
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
224% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Krista Marson ace
Produces vibrant colors
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise