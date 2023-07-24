Previous
24 July Thermodial by delboy207
Photo 828

24 July Thermodial

An old school thermometer that we still use.It used to reside on father in laws desk. Calibrated in Fahrenite
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
What a lovely piece of retro and how great that you still use it. I like your selfie in the glass too!
July 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise