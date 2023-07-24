Sign up
Photo 828
24 July Thermodial
An old school thermometer that we still use.It used to reside on father in laws desk. Calibrated in Fahrenite
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
1
Delboy79
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
3
1
1
365
E-PL8
24th July 2023 3:28pm
Public
Pat
What a lovely piece of retro and how great that you still use it. I like your selfie in the glass too!
July 24th, 2023
