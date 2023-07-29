Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 833
29July Bokeh hunting
Tried the old Pentax lens on my EPL8 and thini created some.White edges added in ON1 photoRaw
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
1040
photos
22
followers
29
following
228% complete
View this month »
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
833
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
29th July 2023 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close