Previous
29July Bokeh hunting by delboy207
Photo 833

29July Bokeh hunting

Tried the old Pentax lens on my EPL8 and thini created some.White edges added in ON1 photoRaw
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
228% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise