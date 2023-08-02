Previous
2 August by delboy207
Photo 837

2 August

Looking for water shots today
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
I like how the reflection prolongs the gate pattern and then fades away
August 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise