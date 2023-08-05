Previous
5 August by delboy207
Photo 840

5 August

Dorothy who ws on a Street Photography meet up with me today.See my other album for the original part of the story
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
230% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh this is such a delight! love it
August 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise