Previous
Next
Decay Koodachrome 64 by delboy207
106 / 365

Decay Koodachrome 64

Old wooden fence processed as kodachrome64
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 6
  • 1
  • Edits and extras
  • 25th February 2022 2:29pm
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
moni kozi ace
A beautiful array of textures and shapes.
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise