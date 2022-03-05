Previous
Narrow boats by delboy207
Narrow boats

5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Delboy79 ace
Three narrow boats at the entrance to the dry dock at Worsley on the Bridgwater Canal
March 5th, 2022  
