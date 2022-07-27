Previous
Not seen one of these beforeJPG by delboy207
Not seen one of these beforeJPG

Apublic facility for repairs to bicycles.Has all the different tools that may be needed
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Delboy79

@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
Pat
I like it!
A new one on me too, is it near a proper cycle track?
July 27th, 2022  
