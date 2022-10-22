Previous
Next
Street art? by delboy207
168 / 365

Street art?

22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Delboy79

ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Delboy79 ace
Spotted on the Manchester Photoghraphy Group meet today
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise