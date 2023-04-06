Sign up
193 / 365
Venetian
The sun was streaming in, so partially close blinds and like this effect witha short telephoto
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
0
0
Delboy79
ace
@delboy207
Grew up in Sufolk but now a naturalised Mancunian having moved here for work in 1965. Always been keen on cameras and have gone through 127,...
913
photos
20
followers
28
following
52% complete
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
715
716
192
717
718
719
193
720
Views
0
Album
Edits and extras
Camera
E-M5MarkII
Taken
6th April 2023 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
